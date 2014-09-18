WARSAW, Sept 18 British energy company 3Legs
Resources backed out of its three shale gas concessions
in northern Poland, after test drilling did not yield
satisfactory results, the company said in a statement.
The company, partnered in Poland with ConocoPhillips
, had drilled a test well at Lublewo, west of the Polish
Baltic Sea port of Gdansk.
"The well is producing higher amounts of oil than
anticipated, whereas natural gas production is lower than had
been hoped," 3Legs said.
"The company has concluded that it would be in the best
interests of its shareholders to exercise its option to withdraw
from the three western Baltic Basin concessions," it added.
3Legs now wants to transfer its stake in Lane Energy Poland,
its joint venture with ConocoPhillips, to the U.S. firm.
The British company still holds three other concessions in
the eastern part of the onshore Baltic Basin.
Poland launched a major push into shale gas three years ago
when Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced it would seek to
produce unconventional gas on a commercial scale in 2014 to help
the country wean itself off Russian supplies.
But in 2012 a government report cut Poland's estimated shale
gas reserves by about 90 percent. Challenging geological
conditions as well as legal uncertainty have additionally
undercut investor interest in shale gas exploration.
Earlier this year, France's Total did not renew
its only Polish shale gas exploration licence, while Marathon
Oil, Talisman Energy and Exxon Mobil pulled out.
Chevron is still operating in Poland.
