Oct 26 Shale-Inland Holdings, LLC and Shale-Inland Finance Company on Friday sold $250 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. UBS, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and BMO were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SHALE-INLAND AMT $250 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.352 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 8.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/06/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 766.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS