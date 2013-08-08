EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Aug 8 Lisa Shalett, the former chief investment officer of Merrill Lynch's global wealth management division, will be joining Morgan Stanley later this year, two sources said on Thursday.
Shalett, who oversaw about 150 analysts who devised customized and general investment strategies for Merrill's wealthy retail clients around the world, will be a member of Morgan Stanley's global investment committee and report to Michael Wilson, the firm's chief investment officer.
She is still negotiating her specific role, the sources said.
Calls to Shalett were not returned. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
One of the highest-ranking women in wealth management on Wall Street, Shalett left Merrill in February, about 17 months after it forced out Global Wealth Management head Sallie Krawcheck.
Both women had previously served as chief executive officer of Sanford C. Bernstein LLC, running its equities research, sales and trading areas. Shalett, who had been with Bernstein since 1994, for a time oversaw the broker and asset management firm's global growth equities unit.
Merrill in May said it had hired Ashvin Chhabra to replace Shalett. Chhabra had previously managed the endowment funds of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.