By Karen Freifeld
March 11 An investment adviser pleaded guilty to
fraud in New York state court on Wednesday, admitting that he
forged documents and sent emails in the name of Tyler Winklevoss
and others associated with the founding of Facebook Inc, among
other crimes.
Arun Ganguly, 37, of San Jose, Calif., falsely claimed ties
to Winklevoss and others in order to get hired by investment
funds, start-up companies and wealthy individuals.
He deceived "people from coast to coast by completely
fabricating his past experience, personal wealth and ability to
fund their companies," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance
said in a statement.
He duped Carl Kleidman, for instance, then managing director
of Vision Capital Advisors, an SEC-registered investment firm,
into hiring him as a $5,000 a month financial consultant and
adviser in 2012, according to prosecutors.
In court on Wednesday, Ganguly pleaded guilty to scheming to
defraud, grand larceny and identity theft.
New York State Supreme Court Justice Richard Carruthers
said he would sentence him to 2-to-6 years behind bars. He set
formal sentencing for April 8.
As part of his scheme, Ganguly claimed Tyler Winklevoss and
his brother, Cameron, would pay a finder's fee if he found an
overseas buyer for their Facebook Inc shares before the social
network company's initial public offering in 2012, according to
prosecutors. He also said they would invest millions in
Kleidman's private equity fund, Fortitude Partners, prosecutors
said.
In court, Ganguly admitted he had never done business with
Tyler Winklevoss, his father Howard Winklevoss, or Divya
Narendra, another so-called founder of the social network.
He also admitted a family trust he claimed to have managed
did not exist, and that he created employees at shell companies.
Defense attorney Jim Kousouros said after the hearing that
Ganguly had been successful in his early years and that his
crimes were "precipitated by the financial crisis and his
attempts to stay afloat."
He said Ganguly "accepted full responsibility" for the
fraud.
The Winklevoss twins are known for their legal battles with
Mark Zuckerberg over the origins of Facebook, made famous in the
2010 movie, "The Social Network."
Ganguly also claims to have worked for former Chesapeake
Energy Corp chief executive Aubrey McClendon and for Stephen
Norris, a co-founder of Carlyle Group, among other corporate
leaders, though prosecutors said it is unclear to what extent.
A spokesman for McClendon had no immediate comment. Efforts
to reach Kleidman and Norris were unsuccessful.
