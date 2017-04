April 21 China's online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd said it joined the consortium offering to buy rival Shanda Games Ltd.

Perfect World said it would buy 30.3 million class A Shanda Games shares for $100 million from Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd, a shareholder in Shanda Games.

Shanda Interactive and an affiliate of investment firm Primavera Capital, who together own 76.2 percent of Shanda Games, offered to buy the company in a deal that valued it at $1.9 billion in January. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)