BEIJING, Sept 20 Shandong Gold Group
, China's second-largest producer of the metal by
reserves, agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Australia's Focus
Minerals for $227.5 million to boost output and help
meet soaring domestic demand.
China's gold market has grown at a blistering pace in recent
years, helping fuel a rally in prices to a record $1,920.30 an
ounce in 2011 and spurring domestic producers to ramp up
overseas mine acquisitions.
Shanghai-listed Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd bought
out Norton Gold Fields in Australia this year. China National
Gold Group Corp bid for a stake in African Barrick Gold PLC
in August.
Shandong Gold agreed to pay 5 cents a share for the Focus
stake. That would be a 13.6 percent premium to the
Coolgardie-based company's closing share price on Wednesday.
"The investment by Shandong Gold will help the senior
management of Focus to unlock the Company's growth potential at
an accelerated pace. Only 4 percent of our landholding has so
far been explored," Focus Chief Executive Officer Campbell Baird
said in a statement on Thursday.
Focus has four producing mines in Coolgardie and Laverton in
the eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The miner
has 1,650 square kilometres of tenement holdings and 4.3 million
ounces of gold resources.
The deal, subject to Chinese and Australian regulatory
approvals, as well as the approval of Focus shareholders, is
expected to be completed in early December.
Shandong Gold was advised by Perth-based PCF Capital.
Focus shares closed 2.3 percent lower at A$0.043.