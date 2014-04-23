BRIEF-Vita 34 says to buy competitor Seracell Pharma
* dgap-adhoc: vita 34 ag: vita 34 concludes purchase agreement for the entire acquisition of its competitor seracell pharma ag
April 23 Shandong Jintai Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs gold accessories sales contract worth $90.63 million with a jewelry company in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xub78v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* dgap-adhoc: vita 34 ag: vita 34 concludes purchase agreement for the entire acquisition of its competitor seracell pharma ag
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched its asthma inhaler and the authorized generic of the drug on Thursday, nearly three months after it got U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.