FRANKFURT Aug 30 China's Shandong Heavy
Industries may announce a deal to buy a 25 percent stake in
Germany's Kion Group for between 700 million euros
($876.9 million) and 750 million as soon as Monday, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Shandong would gain access to Kion's enhanced hydrostatic
drive systems, as well as its technology for fuel-cell hybrid
trucks and electric drives for small and heavy forklift trucks.
Wiesbaden-based Kion, in turn, would gain better access to
China, a massive potential market.
Shandong Heavy is set to take a 25 percent stake via a
capital increase, a step to help the German maker of forklift
trucks bring down its debt.
Shandong Heavy has been in talks with Kion's owners, the
private-equity arm of Goldman Sachs and buyout firm KKR
, for quite some time, the sources said.
Kion, its two owners and Shandong declined to comment on the
matter.
Germany-based Kion Group is the world's second-largest fork
lift truck maker after Toyota industries, with annual
sales of 4.4 billion euros with brands including Linde, OM
Still, Fenwick, Baoli and Voltas.