PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 25 Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit flat to down 20 percent y/y as hog prices fell sharply in Jan-Apr from year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pilU0O
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to news in social media reporting that cp thailand is going to acquire 7-11 business in indonesia