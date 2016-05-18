BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says it plans to sell entire 75.74 percent stake and 18.5 million yuan worth of creditor's rights in Heze-based pharmaceutical unit
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets