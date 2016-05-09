May 9 Shandong Meichen Science and Technology :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 13 and the dividend will be paid on May 13

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yBwj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )