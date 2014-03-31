HONG KONG, March 31 China's Shandong Molong
Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd on Monday
requested a halt in trading in its shares as it postponed the
planned publication of its 2013 earnings by a day until Tuesday,
after its board resumes a meeting that was adjourned on March
28.
The oil services company said in a statement on Monday that
trading in its shares in Hong Kong and Shenzhen would remain
halted until the release of its earnings announcement. It said
its board would resume a meeting on Monday that was adjourned on
March 28, without giving a reason for the adjournment.
Shandong Molong didn't specify a time for the planned
earnings release on Tuesday.
Shares in the company, which has a market value of $779
million, have dropped more than 25 percent so far this year.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index has fallen 5
percent in 2014.
The company has seen its bond yields surge. Its 5.2 percent
bonds due 2016 are now yielding about 15 percent,
up from 6.7 percent at the end of February, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
At end-September, Shandong Molong's total debt was more than
six times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization. Short-term debt was more than three times its
cash, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The 500 million yuan 2016 bond has a coupon payment due
later this year and the company has said previously it is
confident it can meet its payment obligations.
"Our company is capable of paying the interests now, since
it is not due until July," board secretary Zhao Hongfeng told
Reuters earlier this month.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Anne Marie Roantree and Kenneth Maxwell)