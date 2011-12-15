SHANGHAI Dec 15 Chinese chemical maker
Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co Ltd has sought regulatory
approval for a domestic initial public offering to raise up to
6.4 billion yuan ($1 billion), the environment ministry said.
The producer of epichlorohydrin and adipic acid, used to
make plastic and nylon, plans to sell as much as 100 million
shares on the country's main bourse, according to a statement
posted on the ministry's website on Wednesday.
Companies with operations that affect the environment, such
as miners and oil refinery operators, first need to obtain
clearance from the environment ministry before seeking approval
from the securities regulator for IPOs, a process that could
take months.
Haili Chemical aims to list on the Shanghai exchange, the
country's main bourse, and has hired Hongyuan Securities as the
lead underwriter, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
Proceeds will be used to fund three chemical production
projects worth $6.4 billion, it said.
A number of large IPOs worth billions of dollars are being
added to the pipeline after smaller deals dominated this year,
raising some concerns of oversupply in the market.
($1 = 6.3706 Chinese yuan)
