HONG KONG Jan 10 Machinery maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group will seek a separate listing for Italian yachtmaker Ferretti Group at an appropriate time, the chairman of the Chinese company, Tan Xuguan, said on Tuesday without giving details.

Shandong Heavy Industry, the ultimate parent of diesel engine maker Weichai Power Co Ltd , on Tuesday sealed a deal to take a 75 percent stake in debt-laden Ferretti, the latest in a series of Chinese acquisitions of European brands.