UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
HONG KONG Jan 10 Machinery maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group will seek a separate listing for Italian yachtmaker Ferretti Group at an appropriate time, the chairman of the Chinese company, Tan Xuguan, said on Tuesday without giving details.
Shandong Heavy Industry, the ultimate parent of diesel engine maker Weichai Power Co Ltd , on Tuesday sealed a deal to take a 75 percent stake in debt-laden Ferretti, the latest in a series of Chinese acquisitions of European brands.
BEIJING, June 13 China upheld strict sales quotas for electrically powered vehicles in a draft regulation issued on Tuesday, ignoring concessions agreed between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month.