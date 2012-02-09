* Deal will enable Shandong Heavy to upgrade engine
technology
* Diesel engine unit Weichai Power "to challenge global
players"
* Cost of making yachts in China up to 30 pct cheaper than
Italy
By Alison Leung
HONG KONG, Feb 9 China's biggest maker of
bulldozers is betting its takeover of Italy's Ferretti, the
world's largest yacht maker, will help it take on global engine
makers such as Caterpillar Inc in powering some of the
world's most expensive leisure boats.
State-backed Shandong Heavy Industry Group, parent of diesel
engine maker Weichai Power Co Ltd , agreed
in January to pay 178 million euros ($233.6 million) for 75
percent of debt-ridden Ferretti.
The deal would give Shandong Heavy access to technological
know-how and enable it to make homegrown luxury boats and better
engines, Daniell Chen, chief representative of Ferretti's
Shanghai office, told Reuters.
"There is still a big technology gap between their
diesel engines and the German engines used in Ferretti yachts
now," Chen said, referring to the engines made by Germany's MAN
SE and Tognum AG. "But based on our
boat-building technology, (Shandong Heavy) can develop better
engines."
A Shandong Heavy spokesman told Reuters that Weichai Power
planned to develop engines for luxury yachts such as Ferretti
and that access to world-class designs would give it a platform
to experiment with and upgrade its marine engines.
Weichai mainly makes heavy-duty truck engines, but also
produces some for fishing and service boats, helped by its
purchase of French marine engine maker Moteurs Baudouin in 2009.
"If they can produce (yacht engines) in China, they will
have a cost advantage to compete with Caterpillar and others,"
said Standard Chartered analyst Rebecca Tang.
Hong Kong's Cheoy Lee Shipyards, which makes luxury yachts
in China for export, uses Caterpillar engines.
Caterpillar, the world's biggest heavy machinery maker, is
also one of the world's largest makers of high-speed diesel
engines. Other engine makers include Germany's Tognum, which is
controlled by Daimler AG and Rolls-Royce Holding Plc
, and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
.
LUXURY AFFAIR
Shandong Heavy Chairman Tan Xuguang said he had big hopes
for the Ferretti deal, which is subject to Italian regulatory
approval.
"Weichai, through cooperation with Ferretti, will develop
the most advanced propulsion system," Tan told reporters after
announcing the deal in mid-January.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Weichai Power, which
has a market value of nearly HK$70 billion, have risen about 19
percent since mid-January when the deal was announced, beating
an 11 percent rise in Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index
.
Taking control of a well-known European brand such as
Ferretti, whose yachts can cost more than $100 million, is
something Shandong Heavy is eager to cash in on, especially in
its domestic market, where foreign luxury names are prized as
status symbols.
Ferretti's production base would remain in Italy, Chen said,
adding that Shandong Heavy would also produce yachts with
Ferretti in the coastal Chinese province of Shandong and these
could be sold under different brand names and tailored for
domestic tastes.
Shandong Heavy, which also makes construction machinery,
power systems, commercial vehicles and auto parts, has said it
plans a separate listing for Ferretti in Hong Kong, which would
likely increase its brand awareness in China.
GROWTH POTENTIAL
China has 960,000 euro-millionaires and 60,000 super-rich
with 100 million yuan ($15.89 million) or more, according to the
2011 Hurun Wealth Report, an annual China rich list.
But the country of 1.3 billion people has only about 1,500
private yacht owners, a survey by the Italian Trade Commission
said. This compares with 600,000 recreational boats in Britain
and 19 million in the United States, potentially providing big
opportunities for companies in China.
"There is still no domestic luxury yacht engine maker in
China and Shandong Heavy would like to fill that gap," said a
China-based industry expert with direct knowledge of the
Ferretti deal, declining to be named as he was not authorised to
speak to the media.
Foreign players already in China, where the cost of making a
yacht can be up to 30 percent cheaper than in Italy, include
Brunswick Corp and Seahorse Marine of the United States,
while local players include Double Happiness and Sunbird Yacht
Co Ltd.
While China's yacht exports totalled $204 million in 2010,
most key parts, such as engines, came from overseas.
In January, Shandong Heavy's Tan said the group would step
up overseas acquisitions, following in the footsteps of other
Chinese companies scouring the world for relatively cheap assets
and technological know-how.
Shandong Heavy competitor Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
said late last month that it would pay 360 million
euros ($472.4 million) for a 90 percent stake in concrete-pump
maker Putzmeister Holding to expand overseas.