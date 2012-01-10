* Shandong Heavy to take 75 pct stake in Ferretti
* RBS, Strategic Value to take 12.5 pct stake each
* Shandong eyes HK listing for Ferretti in 3-5 years
* Chinese groups picking up distressed European assets
By Alison Leung
JINAN, China, Jan 10 Machinery maker
Shandong Heavy Industry Group has sealed a deal to take a 75
percent stake in debt-laden Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti,
the latest in a series of Chinese acquisitions of European
brands.
Chinese companies, acquiring top brands as a shortcut to
global success, have been taking advantage of Europe's financial
woes by picking up assets on the cheap.
Tuesday's deal, the first Chinese takeover of a top Italian
yachtmaker, also reflected the growing demand for luxury in
mainland China, where new marinas sprinkle the Southern coast.
"The deal would help Ferretti better tap the 7 billion euro
global yacht industry and meet growing Chinese demand for luxury
goods for the coming five to 10 years," Ferretti Group Chairman
Norberto Ferretti said in a statement.
"China is one of the most rapidly developing countries for
the yachting sector and has great potential," the companies said
in a joint statement released at a signing ceremony in the
eastern Chinese city of Jinan.
Ferretti's key management team, headquarters and production
bases will remain in Italy, the companies said. Shandong Heavy
said it plans to build yachts in China for the domestic market.
"China offers an opportunity to our companies, especially
when our economy is not going well," Anton Francesco Albertoni,
head of Italian industry body UCINA, told Reuters.
Italy has long dominated the yachting industry, which
contributes 3.36 billion euros to the country's economy.
"Chinese are learning fast and well. They love their marinas
and golf clubs," Albertoni said.
Shandong Heavy will seek a separate listing for Ferretti in
Hong Kong in three to five years, Chairman Tan Xuguang said.
NEW CREDIT FACILITY
Under the deal, Ferretti's roughly 580 million euros
existing loans will be reduced to 116 million euros. In
addition, Ferretti will receive a new 80 million euro revolving
credit facility, said John Davison, global head of strategic
investment at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, one of
Ferretti's main creditors.
Shandong Heavy will make an 178 million euro equity
investment for its 75 percent stake in the business. There will
also be a 100 million euro capital increase, Ferretti said.
Lenders will receive the remaining 25 percent stake in
Ferretti through another 25 million euro equity injection, with
Royal Bank of Scotland and Strategic Value Partners receiving a
12.5 percent stake each.
Founded in 1968, Ferretti was saddled with 1.2 billion euros
of debt in 2007 after the company's leveraged buyout by Candover
Partners. The company defaulted on its debt in January 2009
during the economic downturn.
Ferretti's lenders agreed in April 2009 to write down the
debt to 560 million euros in return for a 53 percent stake from
Candover, which lost its investment in the firm.
OVERSEAS BUYS
Shandong Heavy, which makes construction machinery, power
systems, commercial vehicles and auto parts, is the ultimate
parent of Hong Kong and Shenzhen-listed diesel engine maker
Weichai Power Co Ltd . Shandong Heavy had
operating income of 107.6 billion yuan in 2010.
The trend of Chinese companies' overseas acquisitions is
also evidenced by automaker Geely's acquisition of Ford Motor
Co's Volvo car unit in 2010 -- and traceable back to 2004
when Lenovo Group Ltd bought the personal computer
business of International Business Machines Corp.
The deal followed last month's $3.5 billion buy of the
Portuguese government's stake in utility EDP SA by
China Three Gorges Corp.
Bank of China Ltd was among the
lenders eyeing parts of RBS, as the process began to trim the
investment banking arm of the government-owned British bank,
sources told Reuters last week.
Ferretti, which owns the Pershing, Riva and Ferretti Yachts
brands, ranked the first in the 2011 Global Order Book, the
benchmark annual report on the nautical industry by magazine
ShowBoat International.
The 2008 crisis hit the sector hard, prompting firms to seek
partners in cash-rich emerging countries, a trend likely to
continue as the euro debt crisis shows no signs of abating.
A growing number of shipyards has been built in China,
where yacht imports increased threefold from 2009 to 2010.
"The opening of new marinas, yachting facilities and
yachting events in China, especially on the Southern Coast, is
actually fuelling demand for yachts," said Olivier Burlot,
managing director of Hong Kong-based international yacht
brokerage Simpson Marine.
Citigroup, Holihan Lockey and ICBC International acted as
joint financial advisors to SHIG-Weichai Group, while Bonelli
Erede Pappalardo and Akerman Senterfitt were legal advisers.
Rothschild and Ernst & Young acted as financial advisers to
RBS and Strategic Value Partners.