JOHANNESBURG Dec 22 China's sovereign wealth fund has taken a 25 percent in South Africa's unlisted but prominent Shanduka Group, the latest investment by the Asian giant keen to gain greater access to Africa's resources.

Shanduka, whose chairman has close ties to the ruling African National Congress and with a diversified asset base that includes coal operations, said in a statement the China Investment Corporation had paid 2 billion rand ($240 million) for the stake.

Shanduka is an unlisted investment holding company chaired by prominent politician-turned-businessman Cyril Ramaphosa.

Standard Bank acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Shanduka and Standard Chartered Bank acted as exclusive financial adviser to CIC on the transaction.

