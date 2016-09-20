JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 The Shanduka Group,
founded by South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, has
sold the local operations of McDonald's Corp. to a Middle
Eastern company for an undisclosed amount, authorities said on
Tuesday.
The Competition Commission, an anti-trust authority, said it
approved the transaction for the Emirates-based company, MSA
Holdings, to acquire the fast-food restaurants because it would
not present undue competition to local companies.
"Given that the acquiring group is not here at all in South
Africa we found that, if approved, it is unlikely to
substantially lessen or present competition," said the
commission's spokesman Itumeleng Lesofe, without elaborating.
In May 2014, Ramaphosa announced his complete disinvestment
from Shanduka to avoid conflicts of interest with his government
duties after President Jacob Zuma named him deputy president.
Ramaphosa founded the company in 2001.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia/Ruth
Pitchford)