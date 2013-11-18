Nov 18 Shanghai International Airport Co Ltd , China's biggest airport operator by market value, saw cargo volumes at its Pudong airport increase in October for the first time in nine months as a new free trade zone boosted trade.

Cargo volumes rose nearly 10 percent year-on-year to 258,600 tonnes, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Shanghai Airport did not give any details but analysts had expected the new free trade zone, which was launched in late September, to boost freight at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport.

Passenger volumes at Pudong also increased 6.8 percent from a year earlier to 4.1 million people in October, a slight pick-up from September's 6.3 percent growth, the company said.

Several other big city airports also saw faster passenger growth rates in October as China, the world's second largest economy, opens up more sectors for international investors.

In October, Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd posted a 4.5 percent rise in passenger throughput, logging the fastest growth since March.

Shenzhen Airport Co Ltd, in the southern manufacturing hub near Hong Kong, saw 14.4 percent more passengers in October, its fastest growth this year.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co Ltd bucked the trend, with its passenger throughput rise slowing slightly from 8.1 percent in October from 8.5 percent in September. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy)