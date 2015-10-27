HONG KONG Oct 27 Shanghai International Airport Co Ltd, China's biggest airport by market value, posted its slowest quarterly growth in profits in a year on Tuesday, due to competition from other modes of transport and a weakening economy.

The airport operator's third-quarter net profit came in at 633.05 million yuan ($99.67 million), up 15 percent on a year ago and the slowest pace in growth since the July-September period in 2014 when it recorded a 3.5 percent decline.

Nine-month net profits for the airport operator, which has a market capitalisation of around $8.92 billion, rose 21.9 percent to 1.9 billion yuan, it said in a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday.

Even though more Chinese have been travelling by plane as incomes increase in recent years, air travel has also faced competition from cheaper modes of transport, such as bullet trains, buses and cars.

China's slowing economic growth has also depressed travel demand, especially for overseas trips.

Earlier on Tuesday, smaller rival Shenzhen Airport Co Ltd posted a 83.4 percent rise in the third-quarter net profit to 120.4 million yuan.

Its growth slowed from the second quarter, when net profits doubled.

The results announcement came after China markets closed. Shanghai Airport's shares, which have surged nearly 50 percent so far this year, fell 0.2 percent to 29.41 yuan, lagging the main Shanghai composite index's 0.14 percent gain.

Some industry analysts expect Shanghai airport to get a boost next year once Disney's new Shanghai theme park opens. ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)