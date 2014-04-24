April 24 Shanghai AJ Corp

* Says 2013 net profit up 48 percent y/y at 475.3 million yuan ($76.20 million)

* Says 2014 Q1 net profit up 26.8 percent y/y at 101.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tuj78v; link.reuters.com/vuj78v

