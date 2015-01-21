Jan 21 Shanghai Bailian Group Inc Co

* Says board agrees to issue up to 3 billion yuan ($482.94 million) commercial paper

* Says plans to sell 90 percent stake in building materials firm for 449.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ulF6rZ; bit.ly/1CfSXXp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2119 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)