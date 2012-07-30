* Stock exchange to speed up, simplify delisting rules

July 30 Shanghai's B-share index, originally designed to woo foreign investors but increasingly losing its relevance, slid 7 percent to its lowest level in more than two years on Monday after the bourse said it would simplify delisting rules to deter speculators.

The new rules are another blow for the index, which some analysts say no longer has any real reason to exist as policies on foreign investment and capital raising have changed.

"For a very long time there have been no IPOs in B shares and trading has been very thin," said Professor Zhao Xinge of the China Europe International Business School.

"Most investors tend to just ignore it. To be honest, it's in a pretty awkward situation."

The B-share index fell as much as 7 percent in morning trade and is down 11 percent over the past week, also hurt badly by a warning from electronics manufacturer Tsuen Kuen Enterprises of a possible de-listing.

"The fall in the B-share market today has been mainly driven by the latest tighter rules on listing," said Chen Huiqin, a senior analyst at Huatai Securities in Nanjing.

"On top of this, recent stock market sentiment is very weak, and no fresh funds are flowing into the market. People generally think that both B shares and the overall Chinese market have further room to fall in the near term."

China's main indexes did not show a significant reaction to the delisting rule news. The CSI 300 index was up 0.3 percent at midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.1 percent.

Compared to the past, foreign investors are now able to buy into Chinese equities on other exchanges directly through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors programme, and Chinese companies wishing to raise foreign capital can list in overseas markets.

Turnover on the B-shares index, whose stocks are denominated in Hong Kong and U.S. dollars, is now just 0.4 percent of A-shares while its market capitalisation at 68.5 billion yuan ($10.7 billion) is less than 0.5 percent of the A-shares market.

An unofficial freeze on additional fundraising for B-share firms that has been in place since 2004 has also driven some companies to create secondary listings in Hong Kong or on yuan-denominated domestic boards.

And in May, the China Securities Regulatory Commission allowed Foshan Huaxin Packaging, a company that only has a B-share listing, to issue corporate bonds, the first fundraising of its kind. However, no similar issuances by other B-share companies have followed. ($1 = 6.3807 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar in HONG KONG and Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)