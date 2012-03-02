(Adds comments, details)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 2 Copper inventories in
warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to
their highest in nearly a decade, data showed on Friday,
suggesting oversupply in top copper consumer China where demand
has been slower than expected.
Many had expected Chinese copper demand to rebound after the
Lunar New Year break in January, but a slower domestic economy
and strains from a prolonged debt crisis in Europe cut its
appetite for the industrial metal.
Stockpiles of copper in Shanghai warehouses rose 2.5 percent
to 221,487 tonnes, weekly data from the exchange showed, the
highest level since early August 2002.
The first time Shanghai copper stocks hit near-decade highs
was in mid-February, before dropping about 1,000 tonnes to
216,086 tonnes last week.
"There is significant oversupply in the Chinese market.
Import levels are running very high and demand is not as good as
it could be," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodities strategist
at Australia and New Zealand Bank.
Importers of refined copper in China have delayed some
February-March shipments and diverted some cargoes to South
Korea due to weak demand, traders said.
Bonnie Liu, commodity analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai, said
slower-than-expected copper demand in China may continue to
boost the stockpiles.
"I see the pressure is still there for the stocks to move up
and at the end of the first quarter, total stocks will be at
300,000 tonnes," said Liu.
Copper has gained more than 13 percent so far this
year, benefiting like other risk assets from increased liquidity
across markets as countries ease credit conditions to spur
economic growth.
But investors have struggled to push prices even higher,
with Chinese demand remaining slack.
NEW NORMAL
China's refined copper imports fell to 335,480 tonnes in
January from a record-high of 406,937 tonnes in December,
customs data showed last month.
With the arbitrage window staying shut, giving the Chinese
no incentive to import copper, and liquidity still tight, Liu
said China's imports of refined copper may drop to around
250,000 tonnes in February and possibly stay around that level
for the rest of the first half of the year.
"There are probably more than 600,000 tonnes of copper
sitting in storage, including bonded warehouses. Physical copper
isn't selling well because of the deep discount on spot
material," said a Shanghai-based trader, adding that if LME
premiums continue to increase it could prompt smelters to export
material.
China consumes 40 percent of the world's copper, and 600,000
tonnes represent about 27 days worth of usage.
But ANZ's Trevethan suggested the recent surge in Shanghai
copper stockpiles may be in anticipation of a recovery in
Chinese demand.
"We think that merchants are taking advantage of low U.S.
premia and freight rates to move metal to where it will be
needed. Given our expectations for pickup in Chinese demand,
this is a good strategic move."
"The world will probably have to get used to higher stocks
in China. This is the new normal."
In contrast with Shanghai, copper stocks in LME warehouses
have been dropping, falling another 3,250 tonnes to 289,000
tonnes on Friday, the lowest since August 2009 MCU-STOCKS.
The ratio of cancelled warrants, or those tagged for
delivery, to total stocks stood at 34.3 percent, with most of
the tonnage in U.S. locations.
