Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
June 10 Shanghai DZH Ltd
* Says unit to sell 70 percent stake in Mintai (Tianjin) Precious Metal Company for 392 million yuan ($62.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pyg99v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2240 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.