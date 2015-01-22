UPDATE 5-Pledging more austerity, Greece cuts deal with lenders
* Greece wants early debt-relief agreement (Adds comment from IMF European director)
Jan 22 Shanghai DZH Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Xiangcai Securities for 8.5 billion yuan ($1.37 billion) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zyAeH9; bit.ly/1xCQzF2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Greece wants early debt-relief agreement (Adds comment from IMF European director)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: