SHANGHAI Jan 12 China's top stock market regulator has vowed to increase market supervision and crack down on insider trading as well as other illegal activities, local media reported on Thursday.

Guo Shuqing, the newly appointed chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said the watchdog would step up regulation of securities companies, beef up its own enforcement team and perform more rigorous checks on listed companies and their executives, according to a report in the China Securities News.

Insider trading and "rat trading", in which brokers or floor traders manipulate share prices by using inside information, are long-standing problems plaguing China's equities market.

Guo, the former China Construction Bank chairman who became CSRC chief in late October, has made cleaning up the market one of his top priorities and has set up an "investor protection bureau" to draft and review regulations to protect investors.

