HONG KONG, Sept 12 Shanghai is pulling away as
the clear winner in the race to set up free trade zones in
mainland China, casting a cloud over the future of other areas
such as Qianhai that were clear favorites before and had the
blessings of top government officials.
The speed at which Shanghai has dusted off plans to become a
test bed for bigger economic reforms, including full capital
account convertibility, has caught market watchers by surprise
even as Qianhai pressed ahead with a charm offensive to attract
companies and banks to set up shop within that zone.
The barren stretch of reclaimed land near the Hong Kong
border is not alone in feeling the heat.
The Shanghai proposal has also overshadowed similar plans
for Hengqin island in the Zhuhai special economic zone and
Nansha, a district of the provincial capital Guangzhou which
have also thrown their hats into the ring to become such zones.
"There will be competition between Shanghai and Qianhai in
the long run, given both are targeted mainly at the opening up
of financial services," said Liao Qun, China chief economist at
Citic Bank International.
"Of course, Shanghai has a higher starting point given the
development of trade of goods but in the area of service trade,
Shanghai free trade zone is also starting from almost zero."
A draft policy outlining reforms in Shanghai's recently
approved Free Trade Zone (FTZ) could be released as early as
this week with its interim management plan due on Sept. 27, the
official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing
sources with knowledge of the matter.
Plans for FTZs in southern China come at a time when the
government is attempting reforms to rebalance its economy,
shifting dependence away from manufacturing to consumption.
The proposed Shanghai trade zone will cover less than 30
square kilometers, while Qianhai, which has been dubbed a
mini-Hong Kong, is about half that size. But it won't be size
that matters, as what measures and incentives they offer will
determine their success with investors in the coming days.
Focused on finance, logistics and technology and backed by
the Communist Party, the proposed $45 billion Qianhai Bay zone
hopes to draw on Hong Kong's expertise as it seeks to provide
similar financial services and trade settlement.
But while Qianhai has struggled to attract Hong Kong
property developers at its recent land auctions, media reports
have outlined a slew of initiatives for Shanghai targeting
shipping, insurance, healthcare among various others.
But the case for Shanghai is also not entirely clear,
especially in its ambitious dream to operate as a fully
liberalised trading hub for the Chinese currency.
If authorities restrict the companies to conduct all their
business only within the zone, the impact will be very small,
while if the freed-up financial services within this zone were
accessible to any firm in China, then it would basically have
opened up its capital account, Standard Chartered analysts say.
But one thing is certain. Shanghai hosts the country's
markets while Hong Kong is a global financial center and the
competition will be between these two cities in the long term.
For now, market watchers in Hong Kong are adopting a
wait-and-see approach to see what policies will be unveiled by
Shanghai, with some officials welcoming the challenge.
Citing a Chinese saying, Norman Chan, the chief of the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority said competition among financial centers
has always been fierce and will be even more in the future.
"Excel and advance" or "stay put and be left behind!" he
said at a conference last week.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)