BRIEF-Zhejiang Huace Film & TV signs strategic agreement to set up industry fund
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement to set up an industry fund of size 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) with partner
June 5 Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 54.7 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 9
* Says 2016 net profit up 12.9 percent y/y at 602.2 million yuan ($87.47 million)