UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Jan 20 Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings :
* Says to cut stake in a Shanghai-based e-commerce company to 9.8 percent from 49 percent
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2AAXh9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.