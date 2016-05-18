BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd:
* Says it shareholder, Navigation Five Limited sold 5 percent stake in the company on May 17
* Navigation Five's stake in the co was decreased to 3.2188 percent stake down from 8.2188 percent stake
