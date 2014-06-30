BRIEF-Tokyu Reit signs term loan contract with commitment line for 2 bln yen
* Signed a term loan contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen on April 20
June 30 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up investment unit for 100 million yuan ($16.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sQu2qY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2033 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signed a term loan contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen on April 20
* EFFNETPLATFORMEN VENTURES 2 AB (EPV2), FORMER SUBSIDIARY, AGREED WITH MAIN OWNERS OF GOLDBLUE PLC TO ACQUIRE COMPANY WITH PAYMENT IN FORM OF SHARES