SHANGHAI Jan 16 There is no timeline for the launch of Shanghai's international board, the city's mayor Han Zheng said on Monday, adding that current investment sentiment would make it unsuitable for such a move in the near term.

"Timing is very critical to the introduction of the international board," Han Zheng told a news conference held in China's commercial hub. "In my opinion, at the moment, this is not a good timing. So there is no clear timetable for the international board at the moment."

The Shanghai Stock Exchange, China's main stock market index, shed 22 percent last year as Beijing's year-long monetary tightening policy put a squeeze on companies' operating cash flow and hurt domestic demand.

The mayor added that the national over-the-counter trading centre for unlisted companies had already been set up in Shanghai.

"This is China's effort to build a multi-layer capital system. Relevant departments are working under the China Securities Regulatory Commission's guidance, and transactions will be allowed in the market in the near future."

Shanghai is hoping to turn itself into a financial hub by 2020 by luring foreign banks and private equity firms to set up offices on its shores.

The city is planning an international board on its stock exchange to allow foreign firms to list on the mainland. Coca-Cola Co, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Unilever have expressed interest in listing on the board once it is launched.

The launch of the board was originally planned for 2010, but suffered delays due to what analysts said could be officials' failure to reach an agreement over details such as how to deal with foreign exchange flows linked to the listings. (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Samuel Shen; Writing by Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Fayen Wong)