BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 30 pct to 40 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 306.5 million yuan to 330.1 million yuan
Dec 15 Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd
* Says faces delisting risks after regulator probes company on possible disclosure violations
