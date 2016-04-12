April 12 Chinese chemical products maker
Shanghai Jahwa United Co is in advanced talks to buy
Tommee Tippee, which manufactures baby products, for close to
300 million pounds ($428 million), Sky News reported on
Tuesday.
The Chinese company is looking to strike a deal with private
equity firm 3i Group, the owner of Mayborn Group which
controls the Tommee Tippee brand, Sky News said, citing unnamed
sources. (bit.ly/1SdGBJQ)
It said the deal could be announced as soon as this week,
although it could be delayed or not even materialise.
Sky News reported in September that 3i Group planned a
strategic review of Mayborn Group, putting it up for sale and
valuing it at roughly 275 million pounds.(bit.ly/1IKXxvR)
3i Group and Shanghai Jahwa were not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 0.7009 pounds)
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alexander Smith)