BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals enters into sales agreement with Cowen
* Entered into sales agreement with Cowen and co, relating to potential common stock offering of up to $50 million of its shares
Dec 21 Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says a Hong Kong-based subsidiary forms joint venture in Italy
* JV Technogenetics Holdings S.R.L. with Altergon Italia
* Says the Hong Kong-based subsidiary injected capital in the joint venture and holds 80 pct stake in it
* Says the injected capital including 18.8 million euro for 100 percentt stake acquisition in Technogenetics S.R.L., which was owned by Bouty S.P.A
* Says Altergon Italia injected diagnosis business related assets in the joint venture and holds 20 pct stake in it


* Upon termination of merger agreement, Co will be required to pay to NSH a termination fee of $45.6 million