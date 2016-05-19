BRIEF-SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
May 19 Shanghai Lianming Machinery Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3.2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 25 for 2015
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lldbXO
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
* Miranda Curtis will step down from board at end of her second three-year term on 1 February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: