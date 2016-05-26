BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings to buy back up to 100 mln yuan worth of company shares
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 26 Shanghai Maling Aquarius :
* Says it appoints Xia Xusheng as chairman of the board to succeed Ma Yongjian on May 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zHFd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.