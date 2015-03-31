(Repeats March 30 story with no changes. The opinions expressed
By Andy Home
LONDON, March 30 On Friday the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (SHFE) expanded its metals trading suite to include
both nickel and tin.
What is the preeminent trading venue for industrial
commodities in China now boasts a base metals portfolio that
fully matches that of the London Metal Exchange (LME), which
dominates trading everywhere outside of China.
In theory this should benefit both exchanges by stimulating
arbitrage flows.
And in theory it should also benefit Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing (HKEx), which bought the LME in 2012 and
which aims to leverage the LME franchise to replicate in the
commodities space its Stock Connect mainland equities trading
model.
But there remains an ambivalence at the heart of this metals
trading triangle.
Are Hong Kong and Shanghai future collaborators or potential
competitors in the world of metals pricing?
TWO SYSTEMS
The SHFE's launch of nickel and tin futures fills an obvious
gap in its base metals offering.
But there remains a wide gulf between the Shanghai and
London metals markets.
The former is still in essence a Chinese market with just
about all of its liquidity deriving from mainland players.
SHFE metal prices are inclusive of the value-added-tax
levied on imports and denominated in renminbi with all the
accompanying constraints arising from China's capital controls.
The Shanghai market also has a significant retail investment
user base, in stark contrast with the LME and its industrial and
financial wholesaler clientele.
That difference in user profile helps explain why some SHFE
contracts fare better than others in terms of volumes.
Copper, which is an investment favourite the world over, is
the highest-volume base metal traded on the SHFE. Zinc comes in
second, largely because its relatively low price appeals to
Chinese retail punters.
Aluminium and lead, by contrast, have low retail investment
appeal, whether in China or anywhere else, and SHFE volumes are
dwarfed by the equivalent LME contracts, where only the biggest
investment players dare to venture.
Even attempting the sort of volume comparison shown in the
graphic above is tricky given the differing formats and
methodologies used by the two markets.
The figures, for example, exclude LME options turnover
because there is no options trading on the SHFE.
The SHFE volume figures are a double-count because of the
SHFE's practice of counting both buy and sell as separate volume
contributors. The LME volume figures, meanwhile, are as arcane
as the London market's trading system with its multiple prompt
dates and tiered membership structure.
Broadly speaking, the two markets are best viewed as two
complementary trading systems with arbitrageurs offering a
degree of connectivity, albeit one constrained by the obvious
technical hindrances.
CONNECTIONS
It is precisely this gap between the international and
Chinese metals markets that HKEx is looking to fill, building on
its existing role as a renminbi gateway between China and the
rest of the world.
The template is already there in the Stock Connect link-up
with the Shanghai stock exchange. Launched in November last
year, it has just passed another milestone with record
"southbound" (mainland to Hong Kong) trading turnover of
HK$5,593 million today.
The glittering prize for HKEx would be to achieve something
similar in terms of connecting China, the largest consumer and
in many cases the largest producer of base metals, with the
international metals market-place.
For China it would mark another step towards eventual
renminbi convertibility and a transition from resented
price-taker to coveted price-setter status.
For the trading community outside of China it would
represent the opening up of what is the world's biggest player
in all things metallically tradable.
Hong Kong's unique status, enshrined in Deng Xiaoping's "one
country, two systems" description, makes it the obvious
connector, according to HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li.
"'One country, two systems' is our core competitive
advantage," he wrote in a June 2013 blog.
"Without the 'one country', Hong Kong would not have the
opportunity to support the Mainland. Without the 'two systems',
Hong Kong would be no different from other Mainland cities."
(Charles Li Direct, June 28, 2013)
It would, he argued, be a win-win situation for mainland
markets such as SHFE.
"We do not intend to take away business from our Mainland
peers. Rather, we are interested in cooperation and creating new
markets and new opportunities together."
ONE COUNTRY?
The intriguing question, though, is whether SHFE agrees, or
whether metals will be just another battle-ground in a
centuries-old trading rivalry between Shanghai and Hong Kong.
Shanghai is itself pursuing its own internationalisation
agenda, most obviously in the form of the Shanghai Free Trade
Zone (FTZ), established in 2013 as a testing ground for
financial reform.
Another connector path to the international market-place has
been opened up by the Shanghai Gold Exchange, located in the FTZ
and the first Chinese exchange to explicitly target foreign
participation.
When it comes to base metals, Shanghai's ambivalence about
its relationship with the London market, and by association,
with its Hong Kong peer, is encapsulated in the thorny issue of
warehousing.
The LME lobbied long and hard to extend its warehousing
network into mainland China as a way of smoothing and
encouraging arbitrage between it and the SHFE.
The latter evidently did not see this as a "win-win
situation" and the China Securities Regulatory Commission
decreed a ban on the listing of overseas exchange warehouses.
A ban which remains in place to this day.
And while the ban is still there, there remains a high
degree of uncertainty as to SHFE's place in the grand scheme of
metals trading envisaged by HKEx's Li.
The launch of nickel and tin futures to match the base
metals portfolio traded on the London Metal Exchange maintains
rather than resolves that uncertainty.
