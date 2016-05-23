May 23 Shanghai New Culture Media Group :

* Says it adjusts private placement of new shares for acquisition due to 2015 dividend payment

* Says it adjusts new share issue price to 28.38 yuan per share from 28.48 yuan per share

* Says it adjusts new share quantity to 59,157,716 shares from 58,950,000 shares

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/z8gK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)