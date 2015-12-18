BRIEF-Jumei announces strategic investment in Jiedian
* Jumei International Holding Ltd - to acquire equity interests in Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co Ltd for a total cash consideration of RMB300 million
Dec 18 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media :
* Signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shanghai Media & Entertainment Group and JuneYao
* Framework agreement on retail business, mobile business and integrated marketing business
* XG Technology's vislink business receives $1.2 million order from major worldwide news organization for wireless camera systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: