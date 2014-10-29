BRIEF-Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical says FY 2016 dividend payment
April 26Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Oct 29 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit 1.9 billion yuan(310.93 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tgZc85
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 26Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -35 percent to 15 percent, or to be 22.0 million yuan to 38.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (33.8 million yuan)