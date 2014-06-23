(Refiles with fix link)

June 23 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd

* Says distribution unit acquires stakes in two pharma firms in Shandong for a combined 437.5 million yuan ($70.46 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qstItY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)