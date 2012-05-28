SHANGHAI May 28 Shanghai Port, the world's busiest container port, will likely see throughput growth slow to 2 to 3 percent this year from around 9 percent last year, said Zhuge Yujie, president of Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd, on Monday.

The slower growth of throughput indicates that the Chinese economy is slowing, prompting government officials including Premier Wen Jiabao to start offering signals in recent days that analysts say suggest they may step up stimulus measures to counter the slowdown.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)