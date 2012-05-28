WRAPUP 2-N.Korea fires suspected land-to-ship missiles as S.Korea delays THAAD
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
SHANGHAI May 28 Shanghai Port, the world's busiest container port, will likely see throughput growth slow to 2 to 3 percent this year from around 9 percent last year, said Zhuge Yujie, president of Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd, on Monday.
The slower growth of throughput indicates that the Chinese economy is slowing, prompting government officials including Premier Wen Jiabao to start offering signals in recent days that analysts say suggest they may step up stimulus measures to counter the slowdown.
For details of April's throughput at the Shanghai Port, double click:
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
DUBAI, June 8 The United Arab Emirates' national postal service, Emirates Post Group, has suspended all postal services to Qatar, state news agency WAM said on Thursday, after the Gulf state cut diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar earlier this week.