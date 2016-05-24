BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Shanghai Potevio Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it will apply to its controlling shareholder, China Potevio for an entrusted loan of 500 million yuan, with a term of three years
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility