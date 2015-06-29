SHANGHAI, June 29 Residents of a Shanghai suburb
were warned by the district government and an official newspaper
to halt their protests against proposals to build a chemical
plant nearby, signalling the authorities mounting impatience
with the show of dissent.
Thousands of people in the district of Jinshan, about 60 km
(37 miles) from central Shanghai, have been protesting at
government offices and staging daily marches for about a week,
despite assurances from officials that an environmental
assessment linked to the plant would not go
ahead.
The continuation of the demonstration in Jinshan after
assurances that the plan had been shelved highlights the depth
of mistrust many Chinese feel about a government that tightly
controls the media and has a poor reputation for transparency.
The Jinshan government posted a statenment on its website
over the weekend that accused the protesters of illegal assembly
and called on them to stop the demonstrations, citing the danger
that they "could be used by a small number of criminals, causing
even more serious consequences".
The statement was carried on the front page of the
government-run Jinshan News on Monday.
The newspaper also ran an editorial alongside that said the
"irrational assemblies" and illegal activities, including rumour
mongering, libel and instigation, had "seriously disrupted the
productive life of the Jinshan people as well as economic and
social development, hurting normal social order".
"Any acts that violate the bottom line of the law will be
subject to punishment according to the law, which is the
consensus of a society ruled by law," the newspaper editorial
said.
The editorial said the government understood the concerns of
residents and had already promised to halt an environmental
impact assessment presumably linked to the chemical plant.
Environmental degradation in many parts of China has angered
an increasingly educated and affluent urban class.
There have been numerous protests in recent years focused,
like the one in Jinshan, on petrochemical plants that produce
paraxylene, known as PX, a chemical used in making polyester
fibre and plastics.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)