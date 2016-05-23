BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
May 23 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 26, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EdPwzr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.