Smith & Nephew says M&A 'not at top of agenda' at the moment
LONDON, May 5 The chief executive of Smith & Nephew said on Friday that M&A was not at the top of his agenda, as the focus was on driving growth at the artificial knee and hip maker.
Feb 12 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 255.3 percent y/y at 510.9 million yuan ($81.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EeIytO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover