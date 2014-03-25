BRIEF-YUNDA's Q1 net profit up, plans share issue to fund projects
* Says Q1 net profit up 35.4 percent y/y at 278.9 million yuan ($40.51 million)
March 25 Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd
* Says gets nod from Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors to issue up to 200 million yuan ($32.32 million) mid-term notes
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cem87v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1888 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre