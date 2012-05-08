* Shanghai exchange launches silver futures on May 10

* Initial margin requirement 10 pct; minimal requirement 7 pct

* Initial daily trading limit 7 pct, double on Day 1

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, May 8 With the start of silver futures trading in Shanghai just a day away, the market is buzzing at the prospect of new opportunities such as arbitrage with spot prices that are expected to reinvigorate trade.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange aims to attract a broad audience for the futures, which debut on Thursday, including commercial clients in need of effective hedging tools and retail investors drawn to their relatively low investment threshold.

Silver futures, the second precious metals product to be traded on the exchange, could help lift sentiment in a market recently depressed by declining investment interest and anaemic price moves.

"A lot of people are looking forward to the silver futures, which will create arbitrage opportunities between spot and futures markets and invigorate trade," said a Shanghai-based trader.

The Shanghai exchange launched a gold futures contract about four years ago.

"A lot of investors are enquiring about the silver futures," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, adding that trading companies and investment firms have shown a particularly strong interest.

"The relatively low margin payment per contract - at about 7,000 yuan ($1,100) - should be able to boost liquidity in the market."

In comparison, investors need to put down more than 23,000 yuan ($3,600) to trade one lot of the most active gold futures contract on the bourse.

COMPETITION WITH SGE

The Shanghai Gold Exchange is the only other legal precious metals marketplace in China, and trades gold, silver and platinum.

Silver futures may lure away some of the trading interest in SGE silver products, thanks to a lower commission and a design seen as more effective for commercial clients.

Shanghai silver futures will carry a commission of 0.008 percent, much lower than the 0.03 percent on the popular silver spot deferred contract on the SGE.

"The futures contract will serve hedging purposes better than SGE silver, which doesn't allow one to lock in backwardation or contango," said the Shanghai-based trader.

The moderate size of the silver futures contract, at 15 kg, may also attract retail investors.

But SGE silver's 1 kg lot and much longer trading hours will remain a big attraction for retail investors interested in speculating on silver, known for its wild price swings.

Spot silver fell to $29.52 per ounce on Tuesday, its lowest level in nearly four months, down 40 percent from a record near $50 hit last April. But prices are still up 7 percent so far this year, outstripping gold's 4 percent gain.

CAUTION ON OUTLOOK

Silver futures contracts are likely to open at a premium as investors swarm in to build up positions, but liquidity and trading interest could ebb after the premium eases, as happened to Shanghai gold futures, traders and analysts cautioned.

"Once the premium narrowed, big institutions pulled out and gold futures were left in limbo," said Hou of Jinrui Futures.

But Hou expects silver futures to avoid that outcome, as the ability to attract both institutional and retail investors and to open up new trading opportunities will help keep the market active. ($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Michael Watson)